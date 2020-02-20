Whether laughing or screaming, crying or cheering, movies are a fun pastime for friends and family.
But moviegoing also sometimes unites strangers, which is why Zeus Digital Theaters in Waynesboro hosted a free screening of “The Last Full Measure” for veterans on Wednesday.
Owner Brett Hayes said when a movie comes out that tells a story which seems appropriate for veterans in particular, he likes to try to provide a special, free screening for veterans so they can meet fellow veterans, compare stories and perhaps find a degree of healing or relatability in the story shown on the big screen.
Zeus has hosted special movie screenings free of charge for veterans and their families a couple of times, Hayes said. The theater paid the cost of every ticket given to veterans at the event in accordance with a deal cut with the producing studio.
“The Last Full Measure” may be of particular interest to Vietnam-era veterans, Hayes said.
“Some movies that are out there tell a story that certain folks, in this case combat veterans in Vietnam, would like,” Hayes said. “And so much of what they hear or heard during Vietnam era was really negative. Of course, when society says something negative to you, hearing just one positive thing is not enough. You have to hear it over and over and over again before you think it’s real.”
“The Last Full Measure,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Sebastian Stan, tells the true story of William “Pits” Pitsenbarger, a U.S. Air Force pararescuemen who saved over 60 men during the Vietnam War and 30 years later was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
“They carry a burden that, I think, can often be worse than those who died, because every day they wake up with the guilt of having survived,” Hayes said of veterans.
Hayes himself served in the Marine Corps from 1986 through 1992 during the first Gulf War, serving with and under many Vietnam-era officers.
“The Vietnam guys all raised me,” Hayes said. “In high school, I worked for Vietnam vets. My staff and COs and commanding officers were all Vietnam-era. I actually went into combat shoulder to shoulder with the last marine to leave the embassy in Saigon in 1975, on the last helicopter.”
Hayes said it took years after he left the service before he started bumping into fellow veterans his age.
“Unless you know a tight group of people that you knew when you served, everybody kind of goes on their own way, and when they’re dressed in civilian clothes you can’t always tell,” he said.
That is why Wednesday’s special screening was important, Hayes said, adding it can help provide veterans with a sense of community and companionship.
Veterans, along with cadets from Fishburne Military School, attended the movie.
“This means a lot, seeing a movie like this,” said Russell Peters, who was a staff sergeant in Vietnam and served from 1972 through 1981. He recalled the time when Vietnam soldiers were mistreated by some members of the public due to backlash over the war.
“One time coming back with the Colonel, we came in through San Francisco airport,” Peters said. “The people out there threw Pepsi bottles.”
Dew Whisnant, who was a sergeant in Vietnam, nodded at Peters’s statement.
“They spit on you,” Whisnant said.
Raymond Carrier, who was also a sergeant in Vietnam, said individuals have the right to protest a war. However, he said, the anger was taken out against the wrong people.
“No matter how you may have felt about the war, don’t take it out on us,” Carrier said. “Take it out on the government, whoever’s in charge. We do it for respect for our country; for our flag. We did it as a duty, and we were asked to go. If you’re dissatisfied with the war, that’s fine, and you have the right to protest. But why are you taking it out on a soldier?”
Since that time, things have begun improving for these veterans, according to Diane and Richard VanBreemen, Vietnam-era veterans who met in the United States Air Force.
“Vets get treated better now,” Diane VanBreemen said. “When we were in the service, you couldn’t pump gas in your uniform.”
Richard VanBreemen, a former staff sergeant E5 in the Air Force, agreed.
“Vets get treated better now,” he said. “When we were in the service, you couldn’t pump gas in your uniform.”
“It brings back a lot of bad memories,” Whisnant said of the film. “Some are good memories, but mostly bad. Nothing pleasant about war; war is hell.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.