Record number of guns found by TSA in 2019

A record number of firearms were recovered at airport security checkpoints last year, according to a 2019 report from the Transportation Security Administration.
TSA agents found 4,432 guns — 87% of them loaded — in carry-on bags or on passengers moving through checkpoints, according to a report released Wednesday. It amounts to 12.1 guns per day.
The record number is up 5% from 2018 when TSA recovered 4,239 weapons. In 2008, the number was just 926.
“The continued increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a news release. “There is a proper way to travel safely with a firearm. First and foremost, it should be unloaded. Then it should be packed in a hard-sided locked case, taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, and checked.”
The agency has tracked data on the number of recovered guns since 2005, but it’s unclear how the increase has tracked with the increasing number of security checkpoints, information the TSA says is not public.
The increase also coincides with state and local laws changing to allow for more people to legally carry concealed firearms.
In it’s released statement, TSA said passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked bags if they are unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case. Ammunition must be in its original box and can be packed inside the hard-side case, next to the firearm. The firearm case should then be brought to the airline check-in counter. Firearms are transported with checked baggage.
Individuals who bring weapons to a check point face penalties up to $13,000, depending on the weapon. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.
No local airports made the TSA’s list of the top 10 airports where firearms were recovered.
The top 10 airports for the most firearm discoveries in 2019 include:
1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: 323, an increase of 25 firearms compared to 2018.
2. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: 217
3. Denver International Airport: 140
4. George Bush Intercontinental Airport: 138
5. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: 132
6. Dallas Love Field Airport: 103
7. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: 100
8. Nashville International Airport: 97
9. Orlando International Airport: 96
10. Tampa International Airport: 87
No firearms were reported in 2019 at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport. Two were found at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport — a loaded .380 caliber Smith & Wesson and a loaded 9mm Ruger.
At Lynchburg Regional Airport, three loaded guns were recovered. At Roanoke Regional Airport, TSA discovered five loaded guns in 2019.
