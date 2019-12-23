Churches in Waynesboro are prepared to celebrate the birth of Jesus, and invite everyone in the city and surrounding areas to join them in worship.
For many of the Christian faith, Christmas is a time to celebrate Jesus Christ and his birth. Christmas Eve services often bring an influx of attendees to churches, as the time of year holds particularly special meaning.
St. John’s Episcopal Church at 473 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, is holding two Christmas Eve services. The first begins at 5 p.m., and the second service at 10:30 p.m.
Father Benjamin Badgett said that the first service will be family-friendly. Children will participate in a Christmas pageant, and act out the story of the nativity as a narrator reads the account of the Christmas story and the birth of Jesus, he said.
“We’ll sing a lot of the traditional Christmas hymns, along with the narrated story,” Badgett explained.
Following the reading of the Christmas story, the pageant and singing of hymns, the congregation will go into the service of Holy Communion, Badgett added.
Following the 5 p.m. service in the parish hall, guests are invited to celebrate a birthday party for baby Jesus, complete with miniature cupcakes.
A more traditional midnight mass service will begin at 10:30 p.m., Badgett said, and last until midnight. This service will begin with 30 minutes of organ music and hymn singing before entering the traditional service of Holy Eucharist at 11 p.m.
“That will essentially be just like what we would do on a Sunday morning. We’ll have scripture, hymns, a sermon, prayers, and then communion,” said Badgett.
St. John’s Episcopal Church is expecting to see an increase in attendees for the Christmas Eve service, Badgett said. With community members joining for worship, and visiting extended family members joining regular parishioners, the congregation often doubles in size on Christmas Eve.
“My hope for everyone is that they experience the light of God’s love, and at St. John’s, we really hope that both in our worship and in the community that we gather together as, we can be a part of that light and sharing that with people when they come visit with us,” said Badgett.
All are invited to participate in worship at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 500 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, is hosting two Christmas Eve services. The first begins at 5 p.m., and the second at 11:30 p.m.
“At five o’clock, we call it a family service,” said Pastor Paul Pingle. “Our choirs will be singing. The children of the church will be doing a Christmas program where they create a live manger scene. We also have a tradition of families — this year, more children than families — families with children reading the Christmas story.”
There is also a Christmas crèche, which will be decorated between readings from the gospel of Luke. Six families will take part in reading the Christmas story found in Luke 2, Pingle said, with each family reading a few verses each until the story is finished.
A more contemplative, quiet service will begin at 11:30 p.m., said Pingle.
“Once we reach Christmas morning, which, of course, is at midnight, we will be in the midst of holy communion,” said Pingle. “The service itself [is] more brief and more focused on the Eucharist. At the same time, we certainly will be singing Christmas hymns and having the candlelight singing of ‘Silent Night.’ There will be some special music as well, but more of a quiet, contemplative service.”
Grace Evangelical also expects to see an increase in attendance for the Christmas Eve services, welcoming community members and visitors who are often family members of congregation members.
“Any and all are welcome,” said Pingle. “The emphasis is on the birth of Jesus and what that means for us in our present day, in the here and now.”
For those looking for a more traditional, Episcopal service, Good Shepherd Anglican Church at 712 W. Main St., Waynesboro, invites everyone to attend the Christmas Eve service beginning at 9 p.m.
“We do the traditional episcopal service. In the liturgical service, we do hymns, readings, prayers and communion. We sing the traditional carols. We do a very traditional Christmas service, following the prayer book,” said Peter Robinson, pastor of Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Waynesboro and district bishop for Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.
The growing congregation may be larger than usual on Christmas Eve, said Robinson, drawing community members or individuals belonging to other parishes.
“We’re the only traditional Anglican church in the area that uses the 1928 prayer book,” said Robinson, which is one factor that attracts visitors in search of a traditional service.
“We’re a Biblical and traditional church, so if that’s what you like, you’re welcome to join,” said Robinson.
For more Christmas Eve church service listings in Waynesboro, see the daily community calendar in The News Virginian.
