Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign receives donations of two gold coins

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Waynesboro Salvation Army received donations of two gold coins in the Red Kettle.
According to a press release, the coins are 1-ounce pure gold 1986 West Point coins worth $1,500 each.
The coins were donated to the Salvation Army “with encouraging notes to ‘Hang In There’ and ‘It is Right to Give Back to those in Need,’” the press release stated.
The Waynesboro Salvation Army welcomes donations in red kettles at local storefronts in the Valley as well as online at SalvationArmyPhoenix.org.
Support the local Salvation Army through volunteering by visiting SalvationArmyPhoenix.org.
Eighty-two cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army support local programs and services, according to the press release. Collections from red kettles total 21 percent of the gifts donated to the The Salvation Army in the Valley for the entire year.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign “was introduced in San Francisco in 1891 to provide a free holiday dinner to the poor,” the press release stated.
