Waynesboro residents can prepare for a true wintry day, which will likely impact morning and evening commutes on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory predicting one to three inches of snow that will blanket Waynesboro and the Shenandoah Valley, with locally three to five inches of snow likely accumulating in higher elevations.
A low-pressure system is moving into the area from the Southwest, said Jerry Stenger, director of state climatology at UVa. The system will bring moisture, which will come down as snow when it enters the cold atmosphere.
Stenger said that the snowfall will last from around sunrise till around sunset Tuesday before moving out and clearing up.
Although the ground has been warmed by the recent mild temperatures, Stenger said, the cool-down from Monday night could impact just how much snow will accumulate on the roads.
Stenger, as well as the National Weather Service’s advisory, cautions individuals to be mindful that higher elevations may see significantly more snow accumulation than the Valley regions.
“If you live in the higher elevations or will be driving to higher elevations, please keep in mind that the amount of snow that accumulates there could be quite different than what folks on the Valley floor will experience,” Stenger added.
Stenger estimates that the Valley will see one to three inches of snow accumulation.
A team from the Virginia Department of Transportation in Staunton pre-treated many roads and portions of the interstates with brine on Monday in anticipation of snow, said Ken Slack, communications for Staunton VDOT.
Although many roads were pre-treated and teams will be continually working through 12-hour shifts to keep roads cleared and treated throughout the snowfall event, Slack reminded all drivers to use extra caution and common sense while on the road in such weather. It can be easy to forget to use extra care when winter conditions have not been experienced for many months, he said.
“We’ll do our best to keep the roads safe, and we just ask folks to be 100% focused on what they’re doing and to adjust their driving habits for the conditions. We just want folks to be aware,” Slack said.
Drivers are urged to slow their speed on the roads and increase their following distance between other vehicles. Additionally, Slack advised drivers to use extra caution on bridges and overpasses, which can freeze more quickly than other portions of the road.
