RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 45,398; an increase of 791 from the 44,607 reported Sunday.
The 45,398 cases include 43,247 confirmed cases and 2,151 probable cases. Also, there are 1,392 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,282 confirmed and 110 probable. That's an increase of 17 from the 1,375 reported Sunday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (79.9%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.8%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Monday, the district had 1,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 797 in Harrisonburg, 541 in Rockingham, 112 in Augusta County, 47 in Waynesboro, 47 in Staunton, 18 in Rockbridge, 13 in Buena Vista, seven in Lexington and three in Highland. Bath is one of three localities in Virginia that remain at zero cases.
122 people in the district have been hospitalized including 59 in Harrisonburg, 53 in Rockingham, five in Staunton, two in Augusta County, two in Waynesboro and one in Buena Vista.
VDH reported 30 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — 23 in Harrisonburg, six in Rockingham and one in Augusta County.
VDH data shows 15 reported outbreaks in the Central Shenandoah district that account for 496 cases, 87 of which are healthcare workers. Six of those outbreaks are reported in long-term care facilities and another six in congregate settings. One outbreak is reported in a correctional facility, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting.
On Saturday, VDH began reporting COVID-19 data on testing encounters by health district using more accurate zip code information. The new data impacted 37,362 test results that were previously not assigned a health district designation because incomplete address information was reported.
Beginning Saturday, VDH reports test encounter data using a tiered approach. If a test record is missing a patient address zip code, the ordering provider's zip code will be used. If neither zip code for the patient or ordering provider is available, the testing laboratory's zip code will be used.
By using the new data reporting method, VDH said testing encounter numbers in the Central Shenandoah district will increase by 334. This change in how VDH presents data on testing encounters does not impact case data.
Testing encounters count an individual person once per day as a measure of testing frequency and testing capacity. VDH has collected this data since May 1.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
