April 2 update
Va. Department of Health

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 1,706 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 222 cases from the 1,484 reported Wednesday.

The VDH also said that 17,589 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 246 have been hospitalized.

There have been 41 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 7 from Wednesday.

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

328 - Fairfax County

128 - Arlington County

121 - Loudoun County

117 - Prince William County

111 - Virginia Beach

97 - James City County

87 - Henrico County

73 - Chesterfield County

52 - Richmond City

39 - Chesapeake

37 - Norfolk

33 - Alexandria

33 - Newport News

27 - Stafford County

23 - Albemarle County

17 - Charlottesville

17 - York County

16 - Hampton

16 - Frederick County

16 - Portsmouth

15 - Harrisonburg

12 - Louisa County

12 - Manassas City

11 - Rockingham County

10 - Accomack County

9 - Williamsburg

9 - Goochland County

9 - Shenandoah County

9 - Spotsylvania County

9 - Lynchburg

9 - Roanoke City

8 - Fauquier County

8 - Gloucester County

8 - Prince George County

8 - Hanover County

8 - Botetourt County

8 - Isle of Wight County

7 - Danville

6 - Franklin County

6 - Suffolk

6 - Amherst County

6 - Culpeper County

5 - Hopewell

5 - Mecklenburg County

5 - Winchester

4 - Amelia County

4 - Fluvanna County

4 - King George County

4 - Roanoke County

4 - Orange County

4 - Petersburg

4 - Charles City County

3 - Powhatan

3 - Greensville County

3 - Madison County

3 - Northumberland County

3 - Warren County

3 - Bedford County

3 - Poquoson

3 - New Kent

2 - Buckingham

2 - Lee County

2 - Mathews County

2 - Nelson County

2 - Prince Edward County

2 - Rockbridge County

2 - Southampton

2 - Tazewell County

2 - Washington County

2 - Waynesboro

2 - Alleghany County

2 - Augusta County

2 - Campbell County

2 - Fredericksburg

2 - Henry County

2 - Wythe County

2 - Page County

2 - Smyth County

1 - Bristol

1 - Brunswick County

1 - Carroll County

1 - Clarke County

1 - Fairfax City

1 - Cumberland

1 - Nottoway

1 - Franklin City

1 - Greene County

1 - Halifax County

1 - Galax

1 - King and Queen

1 - King William

1 - Lancaster

1 - Manassas Park

1 - Montgomery County

1 - Northampton County

1 - Nottaway County

1 - Pittsylvania County

1 - Radford

1 - Southhampton County

1 - Surry County

1 - Sussex

1 - Covington

1 - Salem

