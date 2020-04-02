RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 1,706 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 222 cases from the 1,484 reported Wednesday.
The VDH also said that 17,589 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 246 have been hospitalized.
There have been 41 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 7 from Wednesday.
This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:
328 - Fairfax County
128 - Arlington County
121 - Loudoun County
117 - Prince William County
111 - Virginia Beach
97 - James City County
87 - Henrico County
73 - Chesterfield County
52 - Richmond City
39 - Chesapeake
37 - Norfolk
33 - Alexandria
33 - Newport News
27 - Stafford County
23 - Albemarle County
17 - Charlottesville
17 - York County
16 - Hampton
16 - Frederick County
16 - Portsmouth
15 - Harrisonburg
12 - Louisa County
12 - Manassas City
11 - Rockingham County
10 - Accomack County
9 - Williamsburg
9 - Goochland County
9 - Shenandoah County
9 - Spotsylvania County
9 - Lynchburg
9 - Roanoke City
8 - Fauquier County
8 - Gloucester County
8 - Prince George County
8 - Hanover County
8 - Botetourt County
8 - Isle of Wight County
7 - Danville
6 - Franklin County
6 - Suffolk
6 - Amherst County
6 - Culpeper County
5 - Hopewell
5 - Mecklenburg County
5 - Winchester
4 - Amelia County
4 - Fluvanna County
4 - King George County
4 - Roanoke County
4 - Orange County
4 - Petersburg
4 - Charles City County
3 - Powhatan
3 - Greensville County
3 - Madison County
3 - Northumberland County
3 - Warren County
3 - Bedford County
3 - Poquoson
3 - New Kent
2 - Buckingham
2 - Lee County
2 - Mathews County
2 - Nelson County
2 - Prince Edward County
2 - Rockbridge County
2 - Southampton
2 - Tazewell County
2 - Washington County
2 - Waynesboro
2 - Alleghany County
2 - Augusta County
2 - Campbell County
2 - Fredericksburg
2 - Henry County
2 - Wythe County
2 - Page County
2 - Smyth County
1 - Bristol
1 - Brunswick County
1 - Carroll County
1 - Clarke County
1 - Fairfax City
1 - Cumberland
1 - Nottoway
1 - Franklin City
1 - Greene County
1 - Halifax County
1 - Galax
1 - King and Queen
1 - King William
1 - Lancaster
1 - Manassas Park
1 - Montgomery County
1 - Northampton County
1 - Nottaway County
1 - Pittsylvania County
1 - Radford
1 - Southhampton County
1 - Surry County
1 - Sussex
1 - Covington
1 - Salem
