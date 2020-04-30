Across the state, the VDH reported Thursday that there are 15,846 COVID-19 cases; an increase of 885 over the 14,961 reported Wednesday.
The 15,846 cases included 15,180 confirmed cases and 666 probable cases. Also, there are 552 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 543 confirmed and 9 probable; an increase of 30 total deaths from the 522 reported Wednesday.
Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 90,843 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,322 hospitalizations.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,611 and 134 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only three localities - Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County - don't have cases.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Thursday, the district had 749 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 426 in Harrisonburg, 240 in Rockingham, 43 in Augusta County, 12 in Staunton, 11 in Waynesboro, six in Buena Vista, six in Rockbridge, three in Lexington and two in Highland.
Forty-four people in the district have been hospitalized.
As of last week, VDH began reporting by district the number of deaths and hospitalizations in each locality. According to this new data, 26 in Harrisonburg have been hospitalized, 14 in Rockingham, two in Augusta County and one in Waynesboro.
VDH reported 13 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — 11 in Harrisonburg, one in Augusta County and one in Rockingham.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Paul Whelan contributed to this report.
