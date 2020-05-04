RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state has 19,492 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 821 over the 18,671 reported Sunday.
The 19,492 cases include 18,640 confirmed cases and 852 probable cases. Also, there are 684 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 662 confirmed and 22 probable. That's an increase of 24 total deaths from the 660 reported Sunday.
Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 122,788 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,700 hospitalizations.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,615 and 198 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County is on the border with Kentucky; Bath and Bland are on the border with West Virginia.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Monday, the district had 861 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 497 in Harrisonburg, 269 in Rockingham, 47 in Augusta County, 14 in Waynesboro, 13 in Staunton, seven in Rockbridge, six in Buena Vista, six in Lexington and two in Highland.
Forty-six people in the district have been hospitalized.
As of last week, VDH began reporting by district the number of deaths and hospitalizations in each locality. According to this new data, 28 in Harrisonburg have been hospitalized, 15 in Rockingham, two in Augusta County and one in Waynesboro.
VDH reported 18 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — 16 in Harrisonburg, one in Augusta County and one in Rockingham.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.