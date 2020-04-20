RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 8,990 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 453 from the 8,537 reported Sunday.
A total of 300 people have died from the virus in Virginia, up 23 from the 277 reported yesterday.
The VDH also said that 56,735 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,500 have been hospitalized.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 1,925.
There are confirmed cases in 126 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
Only seven localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville and Patrick County.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Monday, the district had 411 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 252 in Harrisonburg, 106 in Rockingham, 24 in Augusta County, eight in Waynesboro, eight in Staunton, five in Buena Vista, five in Rockbridge and three in Lexington.
Twenty-three people in the district have been hospitalized.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
The drop in new cases marks the first time since the virus arrived in Virginia that the state has reported three consecutive days of declines, according to data kept by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Northam and federal officials have indicated they want to see a 14-day trend of declining cases before phasing in an end to the restrictions on businesses that Northam imposed in a series of executive orders to fight the spread of the virus
- Matthew Barakat, The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.