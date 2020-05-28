RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 41,401 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,152 from the 40,249 reported Wednesday.
The 41,401 cases include 39,393 confirmed cases and 2,008 probable cases. Also, there are 1,338 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,236 confirmed and 102 probable.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Thursday, the district had 1,468 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 757 in Harrisonburg, 490 in Rockingham, 105 in Augusta County, 41 in Waynesboro, 36 in Staunton, 16 in Rockbridge, 13 in Buena Vista, seven in Lexington and three in Highland.
118 people in the district have been hospitalized including 56 in Harrisonburg, 52 in Rockingham, five in Staunton, two in Augusta County, two in Waynesboro and one in Buena Vista.
VDH reported 30 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — 23 in Harrisonburg, six in Rockingham and one in Augusta County.
VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.7%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 10,503 and 371 deaths.
VDH said there are 342 outbreaks in the state, 197 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 755 of the state's 1,338 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
According to data provided by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are 1,026 confirmed COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state, while a total of 5,472 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged.
The VHHA reports that 627 ventilators are in use in Virginia hospitals with 2,949 ventilators on-hand. Also, there are 4,080 hospital beds available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.