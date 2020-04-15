RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 195 people have died in the state as a result of the coronavirus. In addition, 6,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 41 deaths from the 154 reported on Tuesday, and confirmed cases increased by 329 from 6,171.
The VDH also said that 44,169 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,048 have been hospitalized.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Wednesday, the district had 204 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 101 in Harrisonburg, 67 in Rockingham, 18 in Augusta County, six in Waynesboro, four in Buena Vista, three in Rockbridge, three in Lexington and two in Staunton.
Six people in the district have been hospitalized.
