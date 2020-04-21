RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 9,451 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 – an increase of 461 from the 8,990 reported Monday – and 321 people have died of the virus.
The VDH also started reporting probable cases of COVID-19 on their website, saying there are 179 probable cases in Virginia.
The 321 confirmed deaths reported by VDH is an increase of 21 from the 300 reported Monday. VDH says there are another three probable deaths from the virus.
The VDH also said that 58,354 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,581 have been hospitalized.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Tuesday, the district had 445 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 264 in Harrisonburg, 122 in Rockingham, 28 in Augusta County, 10 in Staunton, eight in Waynesboro, five in Buena Vista, five in Rockbridge and three in Lexington.
Twenty-three people in the district have been hospitalized.
As of Tuesday, VDH began reporting by district the number of deaths and hospitalizations in each locality. According to this new data, 12 in Harrisonburg have been hospitalized, nine in Rockingham, one in Waynesboro and one in Augusta County.
The only death reported by VDH in the Central Shenandoah District is one in Rockingham. However, Accordius Health of Harrisonburg confirmed over the weekend a COVID-19 outbreak at their facility that has already seen two deaths.
Only six localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
