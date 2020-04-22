RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 9,952 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 — an increase of 501 from the 9,451 reported Tuesday — and 347 people have died of the virus.
The VDH also started reporting probable cases of COVID-19 on their website, saying there are 314 probable cases in Virginia.
The 347 confirmed deaths reported by VDH is an increase of 26 from the 321 reported Monday. VDH says there are another two probable deaths from the virus.
The VDH also said that 58,354 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,581 have been hospitalized.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Wednesday, the district had 525 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 318 in Harrisonburg, 145 in Rockingham, 30 in Augusta County, 10 in Staunton, eight in Waynesboro, five in Buena Vista, five in Rockbridge, three in Lexington and one in Highland.
This is Highland County's first reported case.
Thirty-six people in the district have been hospitalized.
As of Tuesday, VDH began reporting by district the number of deaths and hospitalizations in each locality. According to this new data, 22 in Harrisonburg have been hospitalized, 11 in Rockingham, two in Augusta County and one in Waynesboro.
VDH reported nine deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — eight in Harrisonburg and one in Rockingham.
Only five localities don't have confirmed cases according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville City.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
