RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday there are 10,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 675 from the 9,952 reported Wednesday.
Also, there are 372 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 25 from the 347 reported the previous day.
The VDH said 64,518 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,753 have been hospitalized, including 10 probable cases.
This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Thursday, there are 371 probable cases and 2 probable deaths. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Thursday, the district had 575 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 346 in Harrisonburg, 163 in Rockingham, 33 in Augusta County, 10 in Staunton, nine in Waynesboro, five in Buena Vista, five in Rockbridge, three in Lexington and one in Highland.
Thirty-seven people in the district have been hospitalized.
As of Tuesday, VDH began reporting by district the number of deaths and hospitalizations in each locality. According to this new data, 23 in Harrisonburg have been hospitalized, 11 in Rockingham, two in Augusta County and one in Waynesboro.
VDH reported 10 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — eight in Harrisonburg, one in Augusta County and one in Rockingham.
Only five localities don't have confirmed cases according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville City.
