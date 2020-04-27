RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday there are 13,036 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 548 from the 12,488 reported Sunday.
Also, there are 454 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 10 from the 444 reported the previous day.
The VDH said 80,180 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 2,066 have been hospitalized, including 7 probable cases.
Last week, the VDH also started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Monday, there are 499 probable cases and 4 probable deaths, bringing total cases and deaths to 13,535 and 458 respectively.
Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Monday, the district had 647 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 383 in Harrisonburg, 193 in Rockingham, 36 in Augusta County, 11 in Waynesboro, 10 in Staunton, five in Buena Vista, five in Rockbridge, three in Lexington and one in Highland.
Forty-two people in the district have been hospitalized.
As of last week, VDH began reporting by district the number of deaths and hospitalizations in each locality. According to this new data, 25 in Harrisonburg have been hospitalized, 14 in Rockingham, two in Augusta County and one in Waynesboro.
VDH reported 11 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — nine in Harrisonburg, one in Augusta County and one in Rockingham.
Only five localities don't have confirmed cases according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville City.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
