RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday there are 14,339 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 804 from the 13,535 reported Monday.
The 14,339 cases included 13,794 confirmed and 545 probable cases. Also, there are 492 COVID-19 deaths in the state — 487 confirmed and 5 probable.
Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 82,753 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,165 hospitalizations.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Tuesday, the district had 698 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 406 in Harrisonburg, 216 in Rockingham, 39 in Augusta County, 11 in Waynesboro, 11 in Staunton, five in Buena Vista, five in Rockbridge, three in Lexington and two in Highland.
Forty-two people in the district have been hospitalized.
As of last week, VDH began reporting by district the number of deaths and hospitalizations in each locality. According to this new data, 25 in Harrisonburg have been hospitalized, 14 in Rockingham, two in Augusta County and one in Waynesboro.
VDH reported 11 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — nine in Harrisonburg, one in Augusta County and one in Rockingham.
Only three localities don't have confirmed cases according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
