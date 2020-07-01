RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 63,203 — an increase of 416 from the 62,787 reported Tuesday.
The 63,203 cases consist of 60,528 confirmed cases and 2,675 probable cases. There are 1,786 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,681 confirmed and 105 probable. That’s an increase of 23 from the 1,763 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Wednesday, the district had 2,059 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 937 in Harrisonburg, 720 in Rockingham, 184 in Augusta County, 84 in Waynesboro, 74 in Staunton, 31 in Rockbridge, 16 in Buena Vista, 10 in Lexington and three in Highland.
Bath County is the only locality in Virginia reporting zero COVID-19 cases.
165 people in the district have been hospitalized including 73 in Rockingham, 71 in Harrisonburg, seven in Staunton, seven in Augusta County, six in Waynesboro and one in Buena Vista.
VDH reported 37 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — 24 in Harrisonburg, 11 in Rockingham and two in Augusta County.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.1% as of June 27, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
