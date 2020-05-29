RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 42,533 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,132 from the 41,401 reported Thursday.
The 42,533 cases include 40,477 confirmed cases and 2,056 probable cases. Also, there are 1,358 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,258 confirmed and 100 probable.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Friday, the district had 1,491 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 765 in Harrisonburg, 505 in Rockingham, 105 in Augusta County, 41 in Waynesboro, 36 in Staunton, 16 in Rockbridge, 13 in Buena Vista, seven in Lexington and three in Highland.
118 people in the district have been hospitalized including 56 in Harrisonburg, 52 in Rockingham, five in Staunton, two in Augusta County, two in Waynesboro and one in Buena Vista.
VDH reported 30 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — 23 in Harrisonburg, six in Rockingham and one in Augusta County.
