On Wednesday, James Madison University and Bridgewater College followed other Virginia colleges and universities and suspended in-person classes until early April due to concerns surrounding the international COVID-19 outbreak.
JMU staff were notified about the decision late Wednesday afternoon and a statement was posted to the university’s website.
Currently, JMU students are on Spring Break and were set to return to class Monday. However, classes have been canceled next week while faculty work to figure out how to take classwork online for the weeks of March 23 and March 30.
Bridgewater College will also be moving to online courses between March 16 and April 3, according to Abbie Parkhurst, a spokesperson for the institute.
