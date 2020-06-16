RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam wants to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Virginia.
The governor made the announcement Tuesday, supporting a paid day off for state employees to celebrate the end of slavery in the U.S. Northam said he would introduce legislation that would formally make Juneteenth a state holiday.
“It’s time we elevate this," Northam said. “It finally shut the door on the enslavement of African American people.”
Juneteenth, recognized annually on June 19, marks the day in June 1865 when formerly enslaved people in Texas were belatedly told of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.
The General Assembly this year replaced Lee-Jackson Day with Election Day as a state holiday. It was unclear immediately Tuesday whether Northam's legislative proposal would replace a state holiday with Juneteenth or if it will be an additional state observance.
Northam did say that the recognition will start this week, with a paid day off for executive branch employees.
Virginia Beach native and musical artist Pharrell Williams joined Northam at his news conference. Williams proposed last week having "Black Lives Matter" painted on his hometown's oceanfront boardwalk.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
