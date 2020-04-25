RICHMOND — Virginia will begin to lift public restrictions once the percentages of positive tests per day and hospitalizations show sustained decline over 14 consecutive days, state officials said Friday.
The guidelines are part of the state’s plan for emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, outlined by Gov. Ralph Northam amid calls for a return to normalcy by some in the business community and the GOP.
Northam said that while the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia is slowing down, cases are continuing to grow, meaning that the 14-day countdown has not begun.
Along with a decline in cases and hospitalizations, Northam said the state must expand its health care capacity and increase its supply of protective equipment.
“We cannot and will not lift restrictions like one turns on a light switch,” Northam said of moving onto the first phase of recovery, which he called “Phase One.”
“Easing too much too soon could jeopardize public health and consumer confidence,” he said.
Phase One, state officials said Friday, still will involve keeping some businesses closed, while others reopen under “strict safety restrictions.”
Phase One also will involve “continued social distancing, continued teleworking [and] face coverings recommended in public,” according to an outline of the plan made public Friday.
How long that phase will last is unclear, but State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said he expects it to be in effect until “medical countermeasures” like a treatment or vaccine are rolled out broadly.
“I, personally, think Phase One will be a two-year affair,” Oliver said. “There are a lot of people working on this, and I hope they prove me wrong, but I don’t see it happening in less than two years.”
Northam said on Friday that building out the details of Phase One will involve state health officials, local government officials, representatives of the business community and faith leaders. On Friday, Northam announced a task force made up of business owners and leaders who will help guide plans for reopening businesses under the pandemic.
Northam said the plans will include overarching rules for all businesses, and specific guidance for different industries, such as restaurants and barbershops.
This week, several states — including Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska — have announced plans to start reopening businesses in the coming days despite warnings from experts that this could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Boosting testing
Moving toward recovering, Virginia officials said, also will include boosting COVID-19 testing in the state, as well as contact tracing — the identification of anyone who has come into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
“We will get back to work by greatly increasing our testing, then tracing the contacts of people who test positive and isolating these individuals, not everyone in Virginia,” Northam said. “That is the key to moving forward.”
Last week, Virginia saw its testing lag amid unused capacity. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that about 2,500 fewer Virginians were tested for COVID-19 last week compared with the week prior, according to an analysis by The Times-Dispatch based on data published by the Virginia Department of Health.
Last week, the agency reported 13,932 new tests, a 15% dip from the 16,447 tests the week before.
Testing increased this week, with a total of 20,018 tests since Sunday, according to data released by VDH and analyzed by the Times-Dispatch.
On Monday, Northam announced the creation of a testing task force that would help troubleshoot the state’s testing troubles. That task force is being chaired by former Virginia Health Commissioner Karen Remley.
Remley said Friday that the state hopes to increase its testing numbers from about 2,600 per day currently to 10,000 per day when the economy fully reopens.
Right now, she said, the state is moving toward its next phase in testing, which will average 5,000 tests per day and include “strike teams” in suspected hot spots and help from the National Guard.
Contact tracing
The state also plans to expand contact tracing, a “labor intensive” effort, Oliver said. That will involve enlisting volunteers from the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, as well as furloughed or underused health care professionals at public hospitals and private practices.
The state also is looking at using mobile apps that will help assess an individual’s risk of carrying COVID-19. State Health Secretary Dan Carey said the state is exploring applications under development by Google and Apple that individual citizens could opt in for.
Carey and Oliver said representatives of the state’s health agency were participating in a call Friday afternoon with Apple about its product, which the company expects to roll out next month.
“There are several interesting possibilities,” Carey said. “This is an emerging field and we are looking broadly to see what are the right tools for Virginia.”
Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner for population health for the VDH, said Friday before Northam’s news conference that the state is following different projection models and anticipates Virginia will reach its peak for the first wave of COVID-19 in the coming weeks. Officials don’t know exactly when it will happen, she added.
“We’re consistently seeing that the models are showing that the social distancing is working,” Forlano said.
The state also is looking ahead to plan for a potential second wave of COVID-19 later this year.
“We definitely think of the future while managing the crisis at hand,” Forlano said. “I do think people will have to adjust to the new normal.”
