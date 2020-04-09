Weather Alert

...SUDDEN ONSET OF GUSTY WINDS... AS OF 11:15 AM...A STRONG COLD FRONT ACCOMPANIED BY SHOWERS AND DEVELOPING THUNDERSTORMS WAS LOCATED FROM JUST WEST OF HAGERSTOWN MARYLAND TO JUST WEST OF MARTINSBURG WEST VIRGINIA TO NEAR SHENANDOAH MOUNTAIN. THIS FRONT IS MOVING EAST AT ABOUT 50 MPH. A SUDDEN ONSET OF WESTERLY WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 50 MPH IS EXPECTED. THIS INCLUDES NORTH-CENTRAL MARYLAND, NORTHERN VIRGINIA, THE NORTHERN AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE AND THE CENTRAL SHENANDOAH VALLEY. WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE ARE CAPABLE OF DAMAGING TENTS, BLOWING AROUND UNSECURED OUTDOOR OBJECTS, AND KNOCKING DOWN BRANCHES, TREES AND POWER LINES RESULTING IN POWER OUTAGES. THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS SHOULD REACH A LINE FROM FREDERICK MARYLAND TO HARRISONBURG VIRGINIA BY NOON, AND THEN APPROACH THE INTERSTATE 95 CORRIDOR BETWEEN NOON AND 1:00 PM. SHOULD SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THIS FRONT INTENSIFY AND WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 58 MPH BECOME IMMINENT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS WOULD BE ISSUED.