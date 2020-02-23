With Super Tuesday on the horizon, registered voters in Virginia and 13 other states in the U.S. will have an opportunity to weigh in on a full field of Democratic candidates vying to challenge President Donald Trump.
Because Virginia is an open primary, any registered voter can cast a ballot regardless of their party registration. A Republican primary will not be held on March 3 because President Trump is running for re-election and is expected to be selected as the Republican nominee at a party convention.
Who is on the ballot?The ballot will feature 14 different candidates who threw their hats in the ring for the Democratic nomination. However, almost half of the candidates listed have already withdrawn from the race.
The eight candidates that have not dropped out of the running thus far are: Joe Biden, former U.S. vice president under Barack Obama; Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City; Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana; Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii’s 2nd district; Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota; Bernie Sanders, former senator from Vermont; Tom Steyer, a hedge fund manager; and Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts.
Where and when do I vote?Across the Commonwealth, all polls will be open on Tuesday, March 3, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. are still eligible to vote.
WaynesboroIn Waynesboro, residents of Ward A vote at Basic United Methodist Church located at 489 North Winchester Ave.; Ward B at Waynesboro’s Public Library located at 600 South Wayne Ave.; Ward C at Wayne Hills Elementary School located at 941 Fir Street; and Ward D at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 1904 Mt. Vernon Street.
Staunton
Staunton residents of Ward 1 vote at Third Presbyterian Church at 1313 Barterbrook Road; Ward 2 at Christ United Methodist Church at 1500 Churchville Ave.; Ward 3 at Gypsy Hill Park Gym at 229 116th Regimental Road; Ward 4 at Seventh Day Adventist Church at 1000 North Coalter Street; and Ward 5 at Memorial Baptist Church at 224 Taylor Street.
Augusta County
Augusta County voters are divided into seven districts with several polling locations in each. County polling locations are:
Beverley Manor DistrictJolivue — Victory Worship Center, 200 Hammond Lane, Staunton
Stuarts Draft Elementary — Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 63 School Boulevard, Stuarts Draft
Verona — Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona
Middle River DistrictCrimora — Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School, 1301 Rockfish Road, Waynesboro
New Hope — New Hope United Methodist Church, 55 Round Hill School Road, Fort Defiance
Weyers Cave — Weyers Cave Community Center, 682 Weyers Cave Road, Weyers Cave
North River DistrictFort Defiance — Edward G. Clymore Elementary School, 184 Fort Defiance Road, Fort Defiance
North River — North River Elementary School, 3395 Scenic Highway, Mount Solon
Mount Solon — Sangerville-Towers Ruritan Hall, 38 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon
Churchville Fire Station — Churchville Fire Station, 3829 Churchville Ave, Churchville
Pastures DistrictBuffalo Gap — Buffalo Gap High School, 1800 Buffalo Gap Highway, Swoope
Churchville Elementary — Churchville Elementary School, 3710 Churchville Ave, Churchville
Craigsville — Craigsville Community Center, 18 Hidy Street, Craigsville
Deerfield — Deerfield Fire Station, 2927 Deerfield Valley Road, Deerfield
Cedar Green — Beverley Manor Middle School, 85 Cedar Green Road, Staunton
Riverheads DistrictGreenville — Riverheads High School, 10 Howardsville Road, Staunton
Middlebrook — Middlebrook Fire Station, 54 Cherry Grove Road, Middlebrook
Spottswood — Spottswood Community Center, 797 Spottswood Road, Steeles Tavern
White Hill — White Hill Church of the Brethren, 749 Old White Hill Road, Stuarts Draft
South River DistrictSherando — Sherando Community Center, 1863 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst
Ridgeview — Ridgeview Christian School, 124 Ridgeview Drive, Stuarts Draft
Lyndhurst — Wilson Fire Station, 892 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst
Wayne DistrictDooms — Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School, 1301 Rockfish Road, Waynesboro
Fishersville — Yancey Fire Station, 2015 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville
Wilson — Valley Vocational Technical Center, 49 Hornet Road, Fishersville
Town of Craigsville — Craigsville Community Center, 18 Hidy Street, Craigsville
Any voter still unsure of their voting location can visit www.elections.virginia.gov/poll or call the Waynesboro voting registrar’s office at (540) 942-6620, the Staunton voting registrar’s office at (540) 332-3840 or the Augusta County voting registrar’s office at (540) 245-5656.
Absentee VotingAbsentee voting for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary began on Jan. 16, but it’s not too late to cast an absentee ballot in Virginia.
Voters who can’t make it to the polls on March 3 have until Tuesday, Feb. 25, to request an absentee ballot through the mail. The final day for absentee voting in person is Saturday, Feb. 29.
To vote absentee in person in Waynesboro, voters should visit 250 South Wayne Avenue, Suite 205. The Waynesboro voter registration office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
In Staunton, absentee voting can be done in the City Hall building on the first floor. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. the office is closed from 1-2 p.m.
County residents who need to vote absentee should visit the voter registration office at 18 Government Center Lane in Verona. Like Staunton, office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. and closed from 1-2 p.m.
All three voting registration office’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, which is the last day a voter may cast an absentee ballot in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.