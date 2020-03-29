The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that 890 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 151 cases from the 739 reported on Saturday.
The VDH also said that 10,609 people have been tested for the virus, 112 have been hospitalized, and there have been 22 deaths.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
The Central Shenandoah Health District spans approximately 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Confirmed cases in the Central Shenandoah Health District as-of March 29:
- 0 in Augusta County
- 0 in Bath
- 0 in Highland
- 2 in Rockbridge
- 4 in Rockingham
- 0 in Buena Vista
- 5 in Harrisonburg
- 0 in Lexington
- 0 in Staunton
- 0 in Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.