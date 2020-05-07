RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 21,570 COVID-19 cases and 769 deaths.
The website where the VDH shares statewide figures on COVID-19 cases and deaths did not update Wednesday.
“The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting,” said a note posted on the website.
Thursday's numbers showed an increase of 1,314 cases and 56 deaths in the two days since Tuesday.
The 21,570 cases include 20,537 confirmed cases and 1,033 probable cases. The 769 COVID-19 deaths include 745 confirmed and 24 probable.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 136,558 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 2,995 hospitalizations.
VDH said there are 257 outbreaks in the state, 150 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 452 of the state's 769 deaths attributed to the virus.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 5,045 and 211 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County is on the border with Kentucky; Bath and Bland are on the border with West Virginia.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Thursday, the district had 974 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 552 in Harrisonburg, 310 in Rockingham, 55 in Augusta County, 20 in Waynesboro, 14 in Staunton, eight in Rockbridge, eight in Buena Vista, five in Lexington and two in Highland.
Fifty-six people in the district have been hospitalized including 33 in Harrisonburg, 20 in Rockingham, two in Augusta County and one in Waynesboro.
VDH reported 22 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — 20 in Harrisonburg, one in Augusta County and one in Rockingham.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
