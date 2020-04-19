RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that 8,537 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 484 from Saturday.
A total of 277 people in Virginia have died from the virus. That's in increase of 19 from the 258 reported Saturday.
The VDH also said that 54,733 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,422 have been hospitalized.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Sunday, the district had 383 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 236 in Harrisonburg, 100 in Rockingham, 22 in Augusta County, seven in Waynesboro, five in Buena Vista, five in Rockbridge, five in Staunton and three in Lexington.
Twenty-three people in the district have been hospitalized.
On April 11, VDH's Central Shenandoah Health District announced that they were investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak at a Harrisonburg long-term care facility. On Saturday, Accordius Health of Harrisonburg confirmed a number of cases at their facility.
According to a statement, testing was performed at the facility on April 14 and 81 residents tested positive. Fourteen declined testing but are presumed positive.
The positive patients are receiving treatment "either at a regional hospital or onsite at the center."
Two residents at the Harrisonburg facility have died from COVID-19.
"When the virus hit our Harrisonburg center it was like a freight train. We literally went from one mildly symptomatic case to 50 in 72 hours," a statement from Accordius Health at Harrisonburg said. "Our hearts are breaking along with yours about how this is impacting our residents and staff."
Staff members also were tested on April 14. Of 35 staff members, 12 were positive and two had testing elsewhere and some test results remain outstanding.
Long-term care facilities account for the most outbreaks in Virginia. As of Sunday, 74 outbreaks at long-term care facilities had been reported by VDH. Those outbreaks account for 901 cases and 77 deaths.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.