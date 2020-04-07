RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 3,333 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 455 cases from the 2,878 reported Monday.
The VDH also said that 28,645 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 563 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 63 deaths — an increase of nine since Monday.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, VHD noted on its site that its counts are "updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories."
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans approximately 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Tuesday, the district had 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 27 in Harrisonburg, 16 in Rockingham, 10 in Augusta County, four in Buena Vista, three in Rockbridge, three in Lexington, two in Waynesboro and one in Staunton.
Augusta Health in Fishersville said Tuesday that six of the reported positive cases were reported at Augusta Health.
