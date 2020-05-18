RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state has 31,140 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 752 over the 30,388 reported Sunday.
The 31,140 cases include 29,591 confirmed cases and 1,549 probable cases. Also, there are 1,014 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 980 confirmed and 34 probable. That's an increase of 5 from the 1,009 reported Sunday.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 7,843 and 284 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Monday, the district had 1,190 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 633 in Harrisonburg, 387 in Rockingham, 85 in Augusta County, 33 in Staunton, 24 in Waynesboro, 11 in Rockbridge, nine in Buena Vista, six in Lexington and two in Highland.
Eighty-nine people in the district have been hospitalized including 45 in Harrisonburg, 37 in Rockingham, three in Augusta County, three in Staunton and one in Waynesboro.
VDH reported 24 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — 21 in Harrisonburg, two in Rockingham and one in Augusta County.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
