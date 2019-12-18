Staunton boy’s cabbage wins state award

Ruebin Begoon, a 3rd grader at Churchville Elementary School, is the Virginia State winner for the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.
Ruebin’s 15.4-pound cabbage was randomly selected by the Virginia Department of Agriculture, according to a press release.
He will receive a $1,000 saving bond toward his education from Bonnie Plants.
Ruebin lives in Staunton.
More than 1 million 3rd graders in 48 states learned about gardening through the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program, the press release stated, which began in 1996 in Union Springs, Alabama, where the company is headquartered. The program’s mission is “to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people and continue to ‘grow’ our next generation of gardeners.”
The cabbage was chosen as the program’s vegetable, because it was the company’s first profitable plant sold in 1918, and is also known “to be a hearty vegetable.” The “O.S. Cross” cabbage is provided to students who participate in the program, which went national by 2002, because the variety “is known for producing giant, oversized heads, making the process even more exciting for kids.”
“The Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program is a wonderful way to engage children’s interest in agriculture, while teaching them not only the basics of gardening, but the importance of our food systems and growing our own,” said Stan Cope, CEO of Bonnie Plants, in the press release. “This unique, innovative program exposes children to agriculture and demonstrates, through hands-on experience, where food comes from. The program also affords our youth with some valuable life lessons in nurture, nature, responsibility, self-confidence and accomplishment.”
Cope also said in the press release that the company is “grateful to have the opportunity to provide our youth with this enjoyable and enriching opportunity and engage their interest in the art and joy of gardening.”
For more information, visit www.bonnieplants.com.
