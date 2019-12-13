STAUNTON — The Staunton Creative Community Fund (SCCF) announced Thursday the addition of a new Program & Development Director.
Rachel Haddad is a 2007 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, according to a press release. Haddad earned a dual bachelor’s degree in psychology and Social & Cultural History.
After college, Haddad served as a Peace Corps Youth Development Volunteer in Ukraine from 2009 to 2011, the press release stated, where she got her first “taste” of non-profit management.
She earned a master’s in business administration from Seton Hill University in 2013.
“I believe strongly in the curative power of non-profit organizations within the communities that they serve,” said Haddad in the press release, “and I am excited to lend my skills and experience to nurturing an empowered entrepreneurial ecosystem throughout the Shenandoah Valley.”
SCCF Executive Director Debbie Irwin said the organization is excited to have Haddad on board.
“Her energy, passion and skill set is just what we have been looking for at SCCF, and we look forward to forging ahead as we continue to support the communities in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Irwin.
For more information, visit www.stauntonfund.org.
