For those who don’t get the “tingles,” ASMR videos on YouTube probably look a little strange.
The term ASMR, an acronym for autonomous sensory meridian response, was coined in 2010 to describe feelings some individuals experience of deep relaxation often accompanied by pleasant tingling sensations in the head triggered primarily by gentle sounds, light touch and positive personal attention.
The phenomenon has led some to create videos that play to these triggers, known commonly as ASMR videos, intended to stimulate this sense of relaxation and pleasant tingling.
Dr. Craig Richard, a professor of physiology at Shenandoah University in Winchester, went from skeptic to believer as he emerged as a pioneering researcher of ASMR.
Richard said he was first introduced to ASMR in 2013 while listening to a podcast.
“I’d never heard the term autonomous sensory meridian response before, so I was kind of skeptical,” Richard said. “They were just talking about these videos on YouTube that were giving people these relaxing brain tingles, and giving them deep relaxation and helping them fall asleep.”
Richard was about to turn off the podcast when the hosts gave the example of artist Bob Ross, who he recalled would often put him to sleep before he even finished the painting.
“I suddenly had flashbacks to being a kid in high school, coming home from high school, and turning on Bob Ross, putting a pillow on the floor. His show, his voice and his mannerisms would just turn my brain to fuzz,” Richard said. “The more examples they gave of things that stimulated this ASMR thing, I kept checking the boxes.”
East Coast-based ASMR artist, Sharon Dubois, whose YouTube channel has over a million subscribers after beginning three years ago, said she stumbled upon ASMR by accident while watching a video with her brother.
“At first, we thought it was very, very strange, and then I realized that it was very relaxing,” Dubois said. “So that’s when I started being curious and watching more and more, and then eventually I started watching them every day. That’s really how I got into it.”
Dubois’ videos are characterized largely by giving personal attention to viewers, and she tries to produce at least one mouth-noise video on a monthly basis, as this is one of her most-requested triggers from her audience.
“The most important element that I try to always have in my videos is some kind of attention to the viewer. Almost like making sure that the viewer feels here with me,” she said. “When it feels that there’s not a screen in between us, but it was like we know each other. I’ll address them, I’ll make sure that they’re comfortable. It’s all about the viewers. The video is made for the viewer. That’s called ‘personal attention,’ so I try to always have that.”
It’s not for everyone
Once Richard realized he experienced the phenomenon known as ASMR, he looked for research on the topic aside from thousands of individual testimonies in YouTube and forum comments online, but he found no official studies. This spurred him to create the website asmruniversity.com and to delve into research projects studying the subject.
“I saw potential for the benefit of helping people to relax, reduce their stress, fall asleep more easily,” he said. “It just seemed like something that could be really helpful for a lot of people.”
ASMR can be experienced in real-life scenarios and through videos simulating these experiences by often using a mix of soft sounds and the visual appeal of soothing mannerisms, Richard noted.
The feelings are characterized by three major senses: sight, sound and touch.
“Through a video, it’s just going to be sight and sounds, which is the mannerisms, the way the person is moving, which is usually slowly, methodically, ultimately in a non-threatening way,” Richard said. “The sounds can be their voice, which is almost always either a soft and gentle voice, or a whisper. The sounds can also be what they’re doing with their hands. They might be typing something, or tapping on something, or crinkling something, or just manipulating an object.”
The third major category of triggers is light touch, he said. Even visiting a hairdresser triggers ASMR for some because of a combination of light touch and positive personal attention, Richard added.
Not everyone may experience ASMR, however. While some feel the pleasant tingling in their head and find relaxation through the experiences, others may not relate.
Karissa Thompson of Waynesboro said ASMR videos work for her sometimes.
“I personally think they work,” Thompson said. “Some people it won’t work on, I feel like, because it just depends on the person.”
Rocking her four-month-old son, Thompson added that these videos helped her while giving birth to her baby.
“I personally like the beach,” she said. “Where you actually go somewhere and say, ‘Breathe in…’ The scents, the smell, what you hear… all of that.”
Dubois said she does not experience the tingling sensation described by many ASMR-impacted individuals, but she experiences extreme relaxation. Her personal triggers, she said, include soft sounds and ear triggers.
“What works with me is, I love very slow sounds and, for example, soft crinkles. I love also the ear triggers. I feel like they’re very, very immersive and you feel like it’s actually taking place in your ears, which is really interesting,” she said.
Richard suggested some of those who say they do not experience ASMR may not be aware that they have at some point in their life, or may not understand the phenomenon enough to know whether they do or do not have any trigger for it. But there is certainly a population who simply does not share the biological response that triggers ASMR, Richard said.
“There are some people who have watched hundreds of ASMR videos. They’ve thought about all the life experiences that lead to ASMR moments, and they’ve never felt this brain tingle and this deep relaxation,” he said. “So there is a clear population. We just have no idea what percent of the population that is yet who don’t experience ASMR.”
A calming effect
Richard’s best theory of what triggers ASMR may lie in individual responses to the neuro-hormone, oxytocin.
“When people have increased levels of oxytocin, they feel relaxed,” he said. “They feel calmed, soothed and comforted.”
In collaboration with other scholars, Richard worked on a published research project with over 30,000 individuals from over 130 different countries participating in the study.
Participants were asked to watch a series of seven ASMR videos while having their brains scanned by an fMRI machine. The machine allowed researchers to observe the portions of an individual’s brain that were activated in response to ASMR as participants experienced the characteristic relaxation and tingling sensation.
“The basic summary is that, for a lot of people, they are as soothed, or soothed in a similar way, by a stranger in an ASMR video as they are by someone they know right there with them,” Richard said of the findings. “Basically, our brains are reacting to these ASMR videos as if they’re a real person who we know and trust.”
An ongoing study Richard is undertaking is collecting data about how individuals describe their ASMR response.
Individuals were asked questions such as where in their body they feel physical sensations; what those physical sensations feel like; and how ASMR helps them personally. A list of terms were given to each participant to choose from.
“The number one location was the head. Some people will describe it as their brain, their head, or their scalp. But within the head is the origin of these sensations,” Richard said.
The number one sensation reported in this study was tingling, he added. The majority of study participants said that ASMR helps them relax.
The breadth of this study, reaching so many individuals from many different countries around the world, shows ASMR is not limited to one culture or location, Richard said.
“It’s a global response,” he said. “It’s not a cultural or just occurring in one place. It does support that this is a biological response, not just some kind of made-up phenomenon.”
Richard hopes his research will help lead to a better understanding of ASMR and lay groundwork for future studies in the phenomenon, including clinical studies.
“What is the clinical application for people who are diagnosed with things like insomnia and anxiety? Could ASMR be used as a co-therapy with certain medications? Could it help patients that struggle with things that maybe medications aren’t helping them, or they’re having problems with medications?” Richard said. “Those answers will require clinical studies, and those clinical studies require a lot of other studies to happen first. Real basic stuff. I’m hoping to provide, at this point, some of those basic understandings of ASMR to help build the foundation to bigger, better studies.”
