When strange terms surface from the depths of internet culture into everyday conversation, those puzzled and too ashamed to ask for explanations often look to Google for help.
No one will know of their shame-driven searches, and afterward they can confidently decipher what the kids’ table at the holidays is chatting about or track along with their coworker’s jokes they used to not quite get.
But Google keeps track of searches, and while the unknowing might not be identified personally, their states are. ViasatSavings — a retailer for California-based high-speed internet service provider Viasat — used popular internet culture references to fill in the phrase “What is (blank).” The findings were compiled with Google Trends to find out what term was the most-Googled in each state.
So, what was the online term Virginians Googled the most in 2019?
Gif.
That’s right — the animated images, sometimes paired with related words or phrases, were the most searched for phrase. Similar to emojis, people use gifs to convey emotions or feelings without actually spelling out words.
Gif was the third most googled internet lingo in the U.S. in 2019, falling behind meme (a digital photograph embellished with commentary) and hinge (a dating app the veers away from the traditional quantity over quality approach).
Other trending internet phrases around the U.S. included bitcoin, catfishing, eBoy, finsta and VSCO girl.
