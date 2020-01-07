Valley VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance), a program of United Way of Greater Augusta, is seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season, a release from United Way of Greater Augusta announced.
Established in 2010, Valley VITA prepares taxes at no charge to Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County residents whose annual household income is less than $56,000 per year thanks to the help of dedicated volunteers, the media release said. Now, more volunteers are needed to prepare taxes, or serve as greeters and assist with volunteer meals.
No prior experience in tax preparation is required, the release said. Volunteer tax preparers will receive training and tax preparer certification through the IRS. Valley VITA staff will assist volunteers with guidance and on-the-job support as well.
Last year, thanks to the help of volunteers, United Way reported that Valley VITA prepared more than 1,100 tax returns which saved the community more than $220,000 in tax preparation and filing fees. Since its founding, the program has saved the community an estimated total of $773,000 in preparation and filing fees, the release added.
Kristi Williams, director of operations for United Way of Greater Augusta, hopes to save the community more than $270,000 this tax season by preparing over 1,350 tax returns through Valley VITA, according to the release.
The 2020 Valley VITA season begins Tuesday, Feb. 4 and ends on Tuesday, April 14. Tax preparation sites are located at the United Way of Greater Augusta Offices, Waynesboro Public Library, Rosenwald Community Center, Stuarts Draft High School and Booker T. Washington Community Center, the press release said.
Anyone interested in volunteering to prepare taxes with Valley VITA is invited to attend the VITA Tax Preparer Certification Training Session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 11, at the United Way office at 24 Idlewood Blvd., Staunton.
Community members interested in learning more about volunteering are invited to attend the VITA Volunteer Social from 6 to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 9, also held at the United Way offices in Staunton.
For additional information, contact Sara Hubbell at ValleyVITA9@gmail.com.
