Although some think Disney has disturbed the force, at least in Waynesboro, many Star Wars fans were excited with the latest installment.
"I won't bore you with the differences between what Disney has done and what some of us think they should have done," said Troy Bates, 51, of Waynesboro. "Pretty much everyone that is a Star Wars fan knows what has happened."
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" opened in theaters nationwide on Thursday, grossing $40 million in one night. The finale to a nine-move saga which began in 1977 with "Star Wars: A New Hope" is estimated to earn more than $195 million its opening weekend in the U.S., which would place it just above the $191 million openings of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and the "Lion King" remake for the eighth highest domestic opening of all-time.
Zeus Digital Theaters in Waynesboro hosted a launch party Thursday to kick off opening night before movie screenings began. Individuals and families from the area flocked in and were greeted by Storm Troopers, portrayed by members of the 501st Legion, Garrison Tyranus; the beloved droid, R2-D2; various other familiar characters; and a DJ playing a mix of Star Wars music. Many attendees dressed in full cosplay, or sported Star Wars apparel and accessories.
“It’s the last of the Skywalker series," said Brett Hayes, owner of Zeus Digital Theaters. "It’s kind of a big deal."
Hayes, who was expecting between 1,200 and 1,400 individuals on Thursday, said the theater hosts launch parties when major franchise movies are released, such as Marvel films.
Hayes, with help from his daughter, made a batch of baby Yoda sugar cookies to sell to patrons, complete with green coloring.
“We had to 3-D print a big baby Yoda mold, because there’s no baby Yoda stuff that’s been made,” Hayes said. “I’ve only got maybe 90, but it’s still going to be fun.”
More than 430 tickets were pre-sold for the opening night of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," said Jordan Lam, a manager at Zeus Theaters.
“Star Wars is always a big thing for us,” he said.
Fans have differing, mixed opinions on Disney’s handling of the iconic series.
“I really don’t think Disney has done an amazing job taking over for one simple reason: the money,” said Peter Lanham of Waynesboro. “If there’s money to be made, Disney will do it.”
However, Lanham is still planning to see the movie and is a fan of Star Wars and its stories for many reasons. He appreciates the effort made to introduce Star Wars to a new generation, and overall enjoyed the new storylines.
“I am, unfortunately, a bit critical, especially with something I love,” Lanham said.
Michael Ramsey of Waynesboro attended the premiere of with his son, Peyton.
“The older ones, I remember as a kid, but I didn’t really get into Star Wars until he kind of did, so we actually went back and watched all of them before 'The Force Awakens' came out,” Ramsey said.
Anthony Palmieri of Staunton may not like everything about what Disney has done with the franchise, but he will take what he can get.
“I’m just happy they’re making movies again,” he said.
Palmieri helped to build the R2-D2 that was present for the launch party.
Bates said he hates to see the Skywalker story end.
“I have been a fan since the original,” said Bates, recalling the time he saw "Star Wars: A New Hope" in theaters in 1977. What impressed him most then was Darth Vader and marveling at the Force choke he used. He was also blown away by whe he saw lightsabers for the first time and wowed by the Millennium Falcon and the X-Wings.
“Back then, the special effects were so much different," he said. "He was actually making everything at the time. Now, with the CGI, it’s nice to see J.J. Abrams go back to the old ways. BB-8 was never CGI. He got them to build it to work."
Bates said that, while he still is a fan of the series, he was rather disappointed that Disney did not follow the books.
“I’m glad Disney did it, because they brought it back. Lucas was letting it die,” he said. “I like it for what it is. This is what Disney’s universe is. Lucas’s universe was a different thing. At the end, it’s Star Wars. That’s all that matters."
On Friday, Bates said he enjoyed "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
"'The Rise of Skywalker' was a fantastic blend of old and new," he said. "J.J. Abrams did a great job with this movie. He gave all Star Wars fans something they could enjoy. If Star Wars has been a part of your life for as long as it has been in mine you will know why the movie is bittersweet."
No matter how you feel about Disney's version of Star Wars, Bates urges every fan to see the latest installment on the big screen.
"It may be the end of one era," Bates said. "But there is always hope for another."
