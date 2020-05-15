Crews from Waynesboro Fire Department, Dooms Volunteer Fire Department and Augusta County Fire & Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at The Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County on Friday morning which caused an estimated $120,000 in damages.
At 8:31 a.m., according to a press release, Waynesboro Fire Department was called to a fire at 302 E. Main St. in Waynesboro. Within five minutes, the incident commander determined “moderate smoke” coming from the first floor side-door entrance of the two-story building.
All occupants of the building were evacuated and unharmed.
Dooms Volunteer Fire Department and Augusta County Fire and Rescue assisted Waynesboro Fire Department with the fire, which remains under investigation, and the fire was contained within seven minutes.
“The fire engulfed a kitchen located on the first floor in the middle of the building. Fire crews operating on the scene were able to extinguish the fire quickly with the aid of an operating fire suppression system,” the press release stated.
The Waynesboro Fire Marshal office estimates the heavy fire, smoke and water damage to the kitchen, moderate heat and water damage to adjacent rooms and smoke damage to the entire building to be $120,000, including damage to the structure and contents.
The Waynesboro First Aid Crew assisted on the scene with rehabilitation while the Waynesboro Police Department assisted with traffic control and making certain that bystanders remained away from the scene.
The Waynesboro Fire Department reminds the community of “the importance of maintaining fire and life safety systems installed within a commercial building as well as residential buildings,” the press release stated.
Fire alarm systems and fire suppression systems must be inspected by certified personnel.
In the case of Friday morning’s fire at The Boys and Girls Club, the press release stated the fire suppression system operated as designed “and prevented the fire from growing beyond the room of origin.”
