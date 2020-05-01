When the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, business as usual at colleges and universities was put on hold.
The loss of a staple American sports experience, March Madness, which produced nearly $1 billion in revenue during fiscal year 2018-19, crystallized the severity of COVID-19. The NCAA knew it was unsafe for throngs of fans to file into arenas, restaurants and bars to watch games. It was the prudent move, not the favorable one.
We hope the same logic holds this fall. As schools consider plans to reopen, we urge higher education leaders to maintain a cautious calculus and avoid wishful thinking.
What’s driving the haste? Colleges are facing severe financial consequences from the shuttered spring semester. With lecture and dining halls closed, and on-campus events and commencement ceremonies canceled, losses are in the millions.
“The challenges these institutions are facing have impacts beyond their campuses: Colleges and universities are often the largest employers in communities and drivers of local economies, including through innovative research and development,” wrote U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, in a letter co-signed by Reps. Don Beyer, D-8th, Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, and Gerry Connolly, D-11th.
What about challenges for students? This year’s seniors lost thousands of spring dollars to haphazard Zoom classes, student fees for closed facilities, off-campus rent disputes or other issues. Worst of all, with millions of qualified adults out of work, graduates are facing diminished job prospects.
We understand colleges have a bottom line. But a college education is a significant investment, hinging on students’ confidence and ability to enroll and gain a worthwhile experience. The fall should be a time to pilot new lines of academic thinking, not bandage old ones.
While some programs require science labs or theater stages, others might be well-suited for online settings. The Online Virginia Network offers dozens of bachelor’s degree programs from George Mason and Old Dominion, including business, cybersecurity and nursing. In a recent op-ed for The Times-Dispatch, Dels. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, and Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, argued “the coronavirus outbreak teaches us there is no reason to delay necessary innovations in online higher education delivery.” We agree. Ignoring remote opportunities is wishful thinking.
And with or without COVID-19, higher education should reconsider its economic approach. Along with hosting major sporting events, the growth of college communities has been supported by projects such as luxury rental apartment complexes, lodging options and upscale dining experiences. Should a school’s financial health and a student’s access to learning depend so heavily on factors outside the classroom?
This fall, putting safety first is the prudent move, not the favorable one. The thought of a seamless return to campus life is wishful thinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.