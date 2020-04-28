Gov. Ralph Northam has postponed the May 5 municipal elections until May 19. That wasn’t his first choice, of course. He tried to move them to November, but the state Senate blocked that in last week’s reconvened session.
Those who pushed for the November date rightly pointed out postponing the election two weeks doesn’t solve the basic problem. Even if virus cases are on the decline by May 19 — something we all hope will be happening, but can’t guarantee — voters shouldn’t be put in position of choosing between their health and their right to vote. There are other practical difficulties: Many poll workers are older, and thus in a high-risk group. How many of them will be willing to take the risk of working the polls? And how many polling places — often schools or churches — will be willing to let in potential virus carriers? When Wisconsin insisted on having an election in early April, the state could only manage to staff five of 200 precincts in Milwaukee. Changing poll places at the last minute is an invitation to chaos, which is exactly what Wisconsin got.
On the other hand, those who want the May elections to go forward were concerned by one distasteful detail — postponing the election to November would have meant shredding thousands of ballots that have already been cast absentee. Does Virginia really want to throw out votes that have been lawfully cast? What we have here is a failure of imagination — and also some constrictive rules that make it difficult to consider other alternatives.
When the General Assembly met last week, the legislators had a binary choice before them. They could either vote to accept Northam’s proposal to move elections to November, or they could reject it and stick with May 5 (knowing that the governor, by law, could extend it to May 19 but no further). They could not consider other alternatives — and that’s really what’s needed here.
Both sides have a legitimate argument: Holding in-person elections in May will be a dangerous mess. And throwing out votes – which would be required if they’re moved to November — is unsavory. There are other possibilities, though. Namely: Figure out a way to hold those elections as all-absentee elections. That’s complicated, but not impossible. The most complicated part is that it would require Northam to call the General Assembly back into special session — and to do so very quickly. No one seems in much of a mood for that, although some legislators are quite keen to complain on Twitter about the current arrangement.
Frankly, we’re baffled. The legislators most interested in moving the elections to November — and now the ones most upset that that’s not happening — are Democrats. Meanwhile, Democrats are the ones most interested in pushing voting-by-mail. They seem to be missing the opportunity before them: Here’s a chance to show how voting-by-mail can work. Instead of complaining that a few renegade Senate Democrats joined with Republicans to block Northam’s November move, why aren’t they embracing the opportunity to put vote-by-mail into practice? They might need to push the date back even further, perhaps into June, but that’s almost inconsequential at this point.
At last week’s session, Del. Mia Price, D-Newport News, said it would be nearly impossible to get most people to vote absentee in the May election. She’s wrong. It’s already happening. All across Virginia, voters are requesting absentee ballots at historic levels for a May election. Four years ago, Salem saw 1,888 voters cast ballots in its municipal election. So far this year, more than 1,794 have requested absentee ballots with several weeks yet to go. It wouldn’t take much of a push for the absentee vote to exceed the total number of voters four years ago. Why not make that push statewide? It wouldn’t take much. The Democrats who control the General Assembly could essentially declare victory here — they’d just need to figure out some of the logistical details.
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William County and a candidate for governor, has been pushing for vote-by-mail in November. Why isn’t she calling for a special session to convert the municipal elections to entirely absentee? This is a chance to show that her idea can really work — especially since voters themselves are already part of the way there.
Based on some of the comments at last week’s session, we have to wonder if certain Democrats don’t have other motives. Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax County, stressed that municipal offices should be decided by “the full electorate” in November. There’s certainly an argument for that. Turnout in May is quite low. However, none of these communities has seen a public clamor to move their election dates. Roanoke didn’t exactly see a public clamor, either, but Roanoke Democrats felt it would be in their political interest to align municipal elections with presidential elections so the Democratic-controlled Roanoke City Council last year moved its May elections to November. If the General Assembly, as a matter of policy, believes all municipal elections should be in November, it’s free to hold that debate and make that change — but it ought to do so in a straightfoward way, not by some sleight of hand.
Republicans have been the most skeptical about vote-by-mail, but they have a reason to make an absentee-only election happen, too. They have a statewide primary coming up June 23 to pick a U.S. Senate candidate. The same concerns about May municipal elections apply to that primary — how realistic is that, really? Even if their voters feel safe, there’s still the question of whether poll workers and polling places will be available. Republicans should be pushing vote-by-mail so that they can hold a legitimate election of their own. Of note: In Kentucky, Democrats and Republicans just came to a bipartisan agreement on how to allow all voters to vote by mail in their primary, which, we note, is the same June 23 as ours. Another reason why both parties should figure this out now: There’s no guarantee that the polls will be safe in November, either. History shows viruses often come in waves. If we have another spike in October, all these questions will come back, magnified by the much larger November electorate and the higher stakes of a presidential election.
Voters in those May elections now have until May 12 to request an absentee ballot by mail and by May 19 to cast an absentee vote in person at their local registrar’s office. Those who intend to vote should do so. But they should also be asking the governor to call a special session.
