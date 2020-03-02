Here’s some context for today’s South Carolina presidential primary and Tuesday’s primary in Virginia and 13 other states:
1. Has a front-runner after the first three or four states ever been denied the nomination? That’s a neutral way of asking the Bernie Sanders question. This is a harder question to answer than it might first appear. Our modern history effectively begins in 1972; that’s when presidential primaries first became widespread.
Many years it wasn’t clear who the front-runner was after the first three or four states. For instance, in 1992, the first four states had four different winners and none of them were Bill Clinton.
The question before us now is whether a candidate who established himself as a front-runner after the first three states — as Sanders has done this year — later lost the nomination. The answer depends on how you define “front-runner.” In 1984, Gary Hart took three of the first four states and established himself as a serious threat to Walter Mondale, but Mondale was always considered a heavyweight who had the potential to come back in other states to win — and did. (His heavyweight status, of course, did not extend to the general election). We’re not sure Hart was ever the front-runner in 1984 the way Sanders is now. Bottom line: The answer here is probably “no,” although that conclusion involves an awful lot of footnotes.
2. Has someone ever come from behind this late in a campaign and win the nomination? This is the Joe Biden question. Or potentially the Amy Klobuchar or Elizabeth Warren question, although not necessarily the Pete Buttigieg question. The answer is “no.” Let’s set aside the flabbergasting part of our question— that three states into a 50-state process is considered “late.” If this were baseball, we’d be about 26 games into a 162-game season. At this point last year the Washington Nationals were in next-to-last place in their division — they went on to win the World Series. That’s not how politics works, though. Many partisans are eager to shorten the season and rally behind a winner so momentum plays a big role. If baseball worked that way, last year’s two best teams would have been the Tampa Bay Rays and the St. Louis Cardinals; they weren’t.
In any case, only two candidates have lost both Iowa and New Hampshire and gone on to win nominations — George McGovern in 1972 and Bill Clinton in 1992, and both finished second in New Hampshire. No candidate has ever rebounded from not placing first or second in Iowa and New Hampshire and won a nomination; this year that would leave just Sanders. For any other Democrats who want to find solace in precedent, they must turn to Ronald Reagan. He lost the first six states in 1976 to Gerald Ford — often by wide margins — and was on the verge of being counted out. Then he won an upset in North Carolina. He still lost the next two states, before mounting a furious comeback that nearly won him the nomination. Still, that was a two-way race —and Democrats still have a multi-candidate field, a split that benefits Sanders.
3. Has there ever been a case where a front-runner going into Super Tuesday wasn’t the front-runner coming out? Bunching a lot of states onto a single date is a fairly recent innovation — it dates to 1988 — and the roster of states has changed over the years. Virginia was in for 1988, but then dropped out and didn’t return with a Republican primary until 2000 and a Democratic primary in 2004. So the nature of Super Tuesday has changed over the years; this year’s will be even more super than most because now it includes California, whose results will dwarf any other state. All those qualifications taken care of, we turn to the question — and the answer appears to be “no.” Super Tuesday has never knocked off one front-runner and installed another. In all but one year, Super Tuesday has done just the opposite — it’s taken a slight front-runner and turned him or her into a bigger front-runner. The most notable Super Tuesday is the one that didn’t elevate a front-runner, because it didn’t elevate anyone. In 2008, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton went into Super Tuesday effectively tied — then roughtly split the 23 states voting that day (!) — and emerged still effectively tied. So, no, there’s never been a case where Super Tuesday has dethroned a front-runner.
4. Has a late entrant ever won the nomination? This is the Michael Bloomberg question and it’s easy to answer. The answer is “no.” Some candidates have tried — starting with Hubert Humphrey in 1972 and Frank Church and Jerry Brown in 1976. It’s never worked out. In 1992, most candidates skipped Iowa and conceded the state to native son Tom Harkin, but that’s not quite the same thing. Bloomberg is attempting something that has never worked before. That’s not to say it won’t — we may be living in an entirely new political era where the rules are completely different — but we can say it’s never happened before.
5. Has a candidate with the most delegates — but not a majority — ever lost the nomination at a convention? Sanders has insisted the candidate with the most number of delegates should win the nomination, even it’s only a plurality. It’s been a long time since either party has had a multi-ballot convention — the last one was the 1952 Democratic convention —but the notion that a plurality should automatically translate into the nomination has never been the standard. In 1952, Estes Kefauver held a plurality on the first two ballots but Adlai Stevenson was nominated on the third ballot. Before 1936, party rules required a two-thirds majority for a nominee to be named. In 1868, Democrats nominated a candidate who hadn’t even been in the running for the first 21 ballots — Horatio Seymour. In 1896, Richard Bland led for three ballots before losing to William Jennings Bryan on the fifth. In 1912, Champ Clark led for 29 ballots before falling behind and eventually losing to Woodrow Wilson on the 46th. In 1920, William McAdoo led on the first 11 ballots before losing to James Cox on the 44th. In 1924, William McAdoo came into the convention even stronger — he led with 39% of the delegates on the first ballot and rose as high as 48% — but eventually lost to John Davis on the 103rd ballot. In fact, of the party’s 15 multi-ballot conventions, the first ballot front-runner has only won the nomination seven times. Sanders makes a politically convenient argument, but he’s really advocating for a new standard.
The question we all wonder about this and the other questions: Is any of this history relevant today?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.