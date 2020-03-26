I have known Bruce Allen since 2012, having met him when I joined the Waynesboro Lions Club.
Bruce began public service to Waynesboro in 1974 when he joined the police department. He served there for several years, before leaving for another position in 1981. He returned in 1986 to serve in the sheriff’s office, where he worked until retiring. When not in the department, he served on the reserve police force.
Bruce is civic minded: a member of the Masons, Elks, Moose, and Lions Club. He has served/is serving on boards including the Salvation Army Advisory Board for 15+ years; the Fraternal Order of the Police, joining in the 1970s; the Steering Committee to form the Waynesboro Boys and Girls Club, and board member for 16 years. He continues to support them with his service.
He’s a supporter of our local WARM Shelter and Ruth’s House, where he helps in a maintenance capacity. He also helps the Salvation Army with maintenance projects. A past board member of the Waynesboro Soap Box Derby, he continues to support that group. He serves on the Advisory Board for Valley Program for Aging Services; and is an active member of Main Street UMC.
Bruce has served on city council since May 2008, including a term as mayor. Born and raised in Waynesboro, attended school here, and continues to work and support our town. He’s conservative, fiscally responsible, and loves his home town.
I encourage you to support Bruce, who gives so much to Waynesboro.
Phil Sandridge
Waynesboro
