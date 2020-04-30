The News Virginian took home two honors from the Virginia Press Association’s (VPA) annual awards for two different specialty publications published in 2019.
The first award was The News Virginian's All-News Virginian fall teams, which finished in second place in the special sections category for daily newspapers with circulation sizes under 10,000.
News Virginian freelancers contributed to the All-News Virginian fall sports section including Hubert F. Grim III, Nancy Sorrells, Mattie Marsh, Steve Cox and Bill Meade. Staff members Logan Bogert and Lauren Hunt were also honored for their work in the special section.
The News Virginian's 2019 "Explore the Valley" publication took first place in the slick publication category. Christian Conklin won for this magazine's design.
"The News Virginian is honored to be recognized with these two awards. As the hometown newspaper for Waynesboro and Augusta County, we strive to provide factual, accurate coverage of local news and sports, including government and education, crime and courts, and features of interest to our readers. I appreciate the work of our news team in serving our local communities in this manner," News Virginian General Manager Peter Lynch said.
The annual awards would have been presented at the annual VPA conference on April 4, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the original conference date was cancelled. Because of that, VPA declared Thursday "VPA Awards Day" to allow newspapers across the commonwealth the opportunity to celebrate their achievements.
