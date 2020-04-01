With Virginia under a stay-at-home order and local gyms closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, at-home workouts have become increasingly popular.
For those hoping to get off the couch and moving while adhering to quarantine orders, Waynesboro Family YMCA instructor Kathryn Jacobson has been recording workout videos on Facebook live.
Geared at children kindergarten through second grade, the family-friendly workout videos feature 20 minutes of Jacobson and her 8-year-old daughter, Bella, coaching at-home viewers.
Although this is the first time Jacobson has recorded workout videos, she said there’s many similarities to an in-person group fitness class.
“I’m a group fitness instructor, so it’s very similar. It’s just that my audience is a screen,” Jacobson said. “It’s not a huge adjustment for me, but I do worry about distractions around the house.”
Debuting live Tuesday and Thursdays at 10 a.m., viewers can participate in either a pound/dance-focused class or yoga and bodyweight. After the live viewing, the workout videos are still accessible on the Waynesboro YMCA’s Facebook page for viewing.
Jacobson’s videos also focus on using items that might be around the house in lieu of gym equipment, like substituting wooden spoons for drumsticks in the pound workouts.
Jacobson encourages everyone at home to exercise in some way to stay mindful of their health.
“It can be depressing to stay at home and not see any one, but exercise releases endorphins,” she said. “It helps boost your immune system and your mood. It gets you up and moving.”
Krystal Clark, healthy living coordinator at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, also recommends that everyone get up and move throughout the day. Clark suggests setting a few daily goals, making workouts fun and creative, and staying consistent with nutrition.
In addition to the Waynesboro YMCA’s workout videos, Planet Fitness is offering free fitness classes called “home work-ins.” Planet Fitness will live-stream 20 minute, no equipment workout videos Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. The videos are accessible on Planet Fitness’ Facebook or Youtube pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.