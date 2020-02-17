STANARDSVILLE — Ridgeview Christian opened VACA North Region tournament play Monday night with a convincing 61-47 victory over United Christian Academy in a quarterfinal clash.
Levi Nice led the Crusaders with a monster 29-point performance, while Edward Riley added 10.
The win moves Ridgeview into the semifinals when the Crusaders battle rival and second-seeded Stuart Hall at 8 p.m. Friday. Ridgeview will have the luxury of home-court advantage as the school is hosting the semifinals, and Saturday’s consolation and championship contests.
