GREENVILLE — The Riverheads girls basketball team has to feel it is in a recurring version of Groundhog Day.
Why?
The Gladiators have made it back to the Class 1 state tournament semifinals.
The opponent waiting is familiar foe Surry County.
The game will be played again Sussex Central High School.
And the Groundhog Day similarities go even deeper as the two teams played each other Feb. 28 in the Region 1B championship game.
Riverheads earned another crack at the Cougars after a heart-stopping 58-52, double-overtime road victory Friday night against Rappahannock played at Lancaster High School.
The Gladiators are hoping that the third time is the charm when it comes to beating Surry County (25-4). The Cougars thumped Riverheads 74-54 in last year’s state semifinal clash played at Sussex Central, and then survived on their home court 50-44 in the regional championship 11 days ago when the Gladiators had major issues at the foul line, making only 13 of 27 attempts
Riverheads (15-9) is trying to make the program’s first state championship game appearance in school history. The school opened in 1962.
Conversely, the Cougars are seeking their third straight trip to the title game at the Siegel Center in Richmond where they lost the last two years to Parry McCluer. The Blues also beat Surry County in the semifinals three seasons ago.
Riverheads first-year head coach Preston Woods wasn’t around for the loss last season, which was the final game for retiring head man Gene Wassick, but Woods had the front-row seat for the regional setback, which came down to missed free throws.
“The girls are excited to get another crack at them,” said Woods, adding the game should be a chess match between the two head coaches since the teams have gotten to know each other. “They know they can play with them. The regional game came down to not hitting our free throws.”
The Gladiators didn’t exactly light it up from the foul line Friday against Rappahannock, going 16-of-33, but hit the ones that counted in the second overtime. Savanna Crawford had three in the final two minutes, while Hannah Grubb and Berkeley Tyree had one apiece.
“We hit the free throws that mattered,” Woods said. “We played fairly well overall, but missed a lot of close shots. It was a game of runs, and we were lucky to be on top after the final run.
“It definitely was a different environment to play in down there. There was a band, and the girls hadn’t been in that kind of environment before,” he said. “It took them a bit to adjust.”
While most of the team experienced state play last year, this is all new for Woods and virtually his entire staff.
“The staff is very excited,” he said. “We have worked hard all year to get the team back and hopefully to the final game.”
Woods said the staff and players aren’t taking anything for granted.
“There are only four teams left playing and we are one of them,” he said. “We are all grateful to still be playing in March.”
Riverheads has spent a lot of time on the Quick’s bus the last two weeks traveling past Richmond to Surry County, Lancaster and Sussex Central. The Gladiators want to make that one final trip which stops in downtown Richmond on Thursday at the Siegel Center.
“We have been riding around Richmond a lot,” Woods said. “We want to end up there. I think we have a good chance. We have to put it together and take care of business for four quarters. We can’t afford to have the lulls that we had in the regional championship.”
Class 1 Girls Tournament
Tuesday’s Games
Semifinals
Riverheads (15-9) vs. Surry County (25-4) at Sussex Central H.S., 6 p.m.
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (25-2) vs. Honaker (22-6) at E&H College, 7 p.m.
