Three weeks ago, a group of ladies in the sewing ministry at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Waynesboro began making masks to protect doctors, nurses, rescue personnel and other members of the community at risk in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We couldn’t give them away in the beginning, and now everybody wants them,” said Judy Charles, who founded the church’s sewing ministry five years ago.
Charles, who lives just outside of Waynesboro, said she began the sewing ministry because “the sewing needs [of the church] were growing.”
“Anything the church needs, we make,” Charles said.
The ministry has sewn banners and altar clothes for the church.
And will make vestments for the church’s priests and deacons for the dedication ceremony of the church’s new building under construction on Lew DeWitt Boulevard.
The church’s membership of 900 families has outgrown its current building at 344 Maple Avenue in downtown Waynesboro.
Charles said a few weeks ago when she began seeing in the news COVID-19 was spreading, she called the ladies of the sewing ministry into action. One mask can be sewn in about 15 minutes, and all of the masks are made based upon the masks used at UVa.
Charles said the ladies work for about five hours sewing, then take a break.
At first, however, nobody seemed to want the ministry’s masks. Then the ladies saw online that Augusta Health was requesting masks, so they donated 100 masks to the hospital in Fishersville.
Next, they donated 40 to Preston L. Yancey Volunteer Fire Department, Co. 11 in Fishersville.
The challenge for the ladies, according to Charles, has been getting the supplies necessary to make the masks including flannel and cotton.
The first masks were made from fabric donated by members of the church.
Several members of the ministry are sewing masks for family members in the medical field out of state, including Alaska and Tennessee.
“We plan to keep [sewing] until we run out of materials,” Charles said.
Threads of life
Mary Fannin of Waynesboro joined the sewing ministry a year ago.
“I basically really wanted to sew the vestments for the dedication ceremony,” Fannin said of joining the ministry.
The ministry also sews lap quilts for residents in nursing homes and baby blankets.
“Everything they do is for people in this area,” Fannin said of the ministry.
Fannin said the ladies sew two squares of fabric together, then sew on the two elastic bands, and sew twice around the entire mask for added strength.
“It’s been fun picking out the different prints and materials,” Fannin said.
She said some of her friends have also asked for masks.
“It just makes me feel good — that I can do something while I’m sitting here at home,” Fannin said.
‘It’s really fun’
Candy Krop lives in Afton and joined the sewing ministry at the end of 2019.
“And I love it,” said Krop.
Many members of Krop’s family are in the medical field. Her mother was a nurse, her husband and brother-in-law were physicians, her daughter is a visiting nurse for Staunton and Waynesboro, her daughter-in-law is in the pediatric intensive care unit at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital and her niece is a physician’s assistant in an emergency room in Alabama.
“It’s near and dear to our hearts,” Krop said of the medical field.
Krop said she hopes the masks are useful because the situation is already so stressful, and even more stressful for individuals in need of certain supplies.
Krop said right now is an unusual time.
“It gives worthwhile to our day to be doing something we hope is positive for the people who receive [the masks],” Krop said.
The sewing ministry makes baptismal cloths embroidered with scripture, as well as lap quilts for members of the community.
“It’s a way to let people know we care about them,” she said.
Sewing the masks, Krop said, is a way to “support people who are really risking their lives on the frontlines of COVID-19.”
“It’s fun. It’s really fun,” Krop said. “And everyone is using their talent in a positive way, which is the best way to use a talent that is God-given.”
Donations of fabric and elastic bands to make the masks, call Judy Charles at (540) 817-0356. Charles will set up a time to pick up donations from porches in the area.
