One of Waynesboro's summer sports traditions has been put on hold for a year.
The Valley Baseball League announced late Thursday night the 2020 season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It is with much sadness that I pass on to you that the Executive Committee unanimously agreed to officially cancel our 2020 Valley Baseball League season,” VBL commissioner Bruce Alger said in a release.
The wood-bat college summer league consists of 11 teams throughout the commonwealth, including the Waynesboro Generals, who finished with the best regular-season record in the VBL last summer (31-11).
The league was slated to begin to the 2020 season on May 29 with five games, including Waynesboro's road matchup with the Staunton Braves at Gypsy Hill Park. Earlier this week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a shelter-in-place order for the commonwealth that runs through June 10, which would have hampered the start to the VBL regular season, which was scheduled to wrap up on July 23.
The players who had signed contracts with VBL teams for this summer will be released from their contracts to pursue other activities. That includes the Generals, who hoped to build on last summer's campaign.
The VBL becomes the latest local sports league to have its season either altered or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments and all of its spring sports championships. With state schools out for the remainder of the academic year, the Virginia High School League also canceled all of its spring sports championships.
With the 2020 season canceled, the Valley League said in a release that preparations for a return to the diamond in 2021 have already begun.
“The league is in planning stages for a great 2021 season,” the release said, “so while we will miss the great VBL fans at the ballpark this summer, it will make the resumption of the league in 2021 all the more sweet.”
