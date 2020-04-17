The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 7,491 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 602 from the 6,889 reported Thursday.
A total of 231 people in Virginia have died from the virus, up 23 from the 208 reported yesterday.
The VDH also said that 48,997 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,221 have been hospitalized.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
