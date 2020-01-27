Kobe Bryant’s sudden death shocked the entire basketball world Sunday.
An outpouring of opinions and support flooded social media and TV channels.
It seemed everyone had something to say about the Los Angeles Lakers legend.
For some players, Bryant’s death is the first time a childhood idol has died. His death and the death of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna come as a devastating shock. Seven others also died in the California helicopter crash that claimed Bryant’s life.
“Whenever someone iconic like Kobe passes away and it’s so tragic, it makes you realize how precious life is,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “It kind of makes you think about your own mortality and then obviously not to be lost in it — it’s hard to understand why things happen — all the lives that were lost in that crash and all the senseless lives that are lost. You step back and you think. It’s so sad.”
Bryant’s death impacts many in the sports world who watched his illustrious career that included a fantastic 20-season stint with the Lakers and time with the U.S. National Team.
“I think so many people have associated their lives with Kobe and just the great moments,” Bennett said. “So many of us love sports. You see those epic performances and championships and then all of the sudden when a sports legend passes, you kind of feel that. You step back and say, ‘Man, life is precious.’ It’s kind of a reality check and it’s perspective, but so sad for all the families, the pilot.”
After his playing days, Bryant publicly supported numerous young athletes across both men’s and women’s basketball. He spoke about Gianna Bryant’s potential of playing in the WNBA.
He also won an Oscar for his short film, “Dear Basketball.” The former NBA star’s transition to retirement inspired many as he appeared to seamlessly transition to other endeavors.
Former UVa standout Kyle Guy wrote on Instragram, “You were the reason I wore 24 in high school. You set an unbelievable standard for myself as a competitor and how I hope to be with my kids.”
Virginia team manager Grant Kersey, who has suited up in a few games while at UVa, wrote “Legend forever” in an Instagram post.
The image showed Kersey, who uses the social media handles “white mamba” as a tribute to Bryant, who was nicknamed Black Mamba, wearing a Bryant jersey in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Other former UVa players weighed in as well. Ty Jerome wrote on Instagram, “My hero, my inspiration, my goat.” He included two broken heart emojis and added “speechless.”
Malcolm Brogdon told reporters, “Kobe Bryant was the epitome of hard work, of love for the game, of mastering your craft.”
The loss of Bryant affected many in the sports world, and UVa fans and players were among those impacted and shocked by the news of Bryant’s death.
The news also spread to ACC coaches, including Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who both coached Bryant on the U.S. National Team.
Boeheim said Bryant attended every event at the Olympics he could, watching handball games and soccer qualifiers and soaking up the Olympic experience. When it came time for the team to play its basketball games, Bryant showed up and was ready to go. He willed the team to a win in the 2008 gold medal game against China, scoring 13 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Both coaches considered Bryant a friend as well as someone they were thrilled to coach and learn from.
“It’s a tough day, tough two days,” Boeheim said. “Everybody is just in shock. Still in shock.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.