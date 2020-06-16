Waynesboro High began graduation exercises on Monday, June 15, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. Each graduate will walk across the stage individually.
Graduation for Waynesboro High continues on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9 a.m.
The live-stream will begin at 9 a.m. You may need to refresh your screen for the video to appear.
