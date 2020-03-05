FRIDAY
Roger Daggy, Director of Music at First Presbyterian Church, 249 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, will play a free organ concert at 12:15 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. Following the concert, which will last about 30 minutes, the church will provide a light luncheon in the Barksdale Room. All are welcome.
MARCH 14
Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft, is sponsoring a free community breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. with pancakes and sausage or biscuits and sausage gravy. For more information, contact Larry Flint at (434) 251-3870.
MARCH 23
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 344 Maple Ave. Waynesboro, will sponsor a grief seminar for anyone who has experienced the death of a family member, loved one or friend each Monday through June 22. GriefShare is a nondenominational, Christian program that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The program includes a 40 minute video, a workbook and small group discussion time. The $20 fee covers expenses and the cost of the workbook. The group will meet in the O’Brien Family Room beneath the Church with the entrance on 11th Street. If you have questions, call (540) 949-6145.
APRIL 16
Avalon is performing at Mt. Olive Brethren Church, 2977 Pineville Rd., McGaheysville, with special guest Sarah Kelly from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $18.50 to $75. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/thecalled or contact Carol at contact@cmapromo.com or (877) 234-3847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.